1 hour ago

The Revenue Administration Regulations, 2023, along with several other financial bills are to be laid before Parliament as the House reconvenes on Tuesday, June 6.

The other Bills are the Customs (Amendment) Act, Income Tax (Amendment) Regulations, VAT (Amendment) Regulations, and the Insurance Regulations, 2023.

These were revealed by the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh on his Twitter page.

Members of Parliament will return to Parliament on June 6, 2023, after going on recess on March 31.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin in a statement recalling the MPs for the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament said the House will commence proceedings at 10:00 am.

Parliament adjourned sine die for the Easter festivities in March 2023 after passing the controversial three revenue bills presented to the House by the government seeking to boost domestic revenue mobilization.

Source: citifmonline