Five outstanding Goalkeepers have been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Month award for January, 2023.

Hearts of Oak SC's Richmond Ayi, Aduana FC's Joseph Addo and Benjamin Asiedu Kwesi of King Faisal FC have been nominated for the award for their performances for their respective betPawa Premier League sides last month.

Other nominees are Lawrence Ansah of FC Samartex and Dreams FC's Augustine Koomson.

The award scheme for goalkeepers was introduced by the GFA in collaboration with the National Ex Goalkeepers Union to recognize and encourage shot-stoppers in the topflight league to put out their best.

Dreams FC's Lord Bawa was first to win the award in September with Lawrence Ansah also winning the November edition.

Here are statistics for last month's nominees: