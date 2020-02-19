1 hour ago

There have been bloody clashes at the Asante Mampong NPP constituency office as supporters of former Presidential hopeful and aspiring Member of Parliament for the Asante Mampong NPP constituency, Addai Nimo, Wednesday afternoon clashed with party executives.

Supporters of the former MP attacked the office constituency with sticks demanding that the nomination forms of Addai Nimo be accepted.

The free for all fight left at least about five people seriously injured.

The fight was sparked by the constituency chairman Luther Asare and the elections committee’s chairman’s failure to accept the former MP’s nomination forms.

Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice who reported for Starr News said the party executives had earlier agreed to receive the nomination forms at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Constituency executives had earlier rejected nominations forms submitted by the former member of Parliament and presidential hopeful Addai Nimo.

The chairman of the elections committee Mr Gyesi Nimarko stated that he is blind and cannot read the writings on the forms.

The constituency chairman also added the forms cannot be accepted because the incumbent member of Parliament has informed him that he and his followers are on their way to submit his form so Mr Nimo’s nominations cannot be accepted until Thursday.

Source: Starrfmonline