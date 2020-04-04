44 minutes ago

The samples of five persons suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 in the Western North Region have all tested negative at the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR)

Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Regional Health Director, confirming the development to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), commended the media for educating residents on the Covid-19

She mentioned Bibiani-Anhwaiso-Bekwai, Sefwi-Wiawso, Juabeso, Aowin and Akontombra as the districts the suspected cases came from.

Dr Okoh-Owusu commended residents for complying with the President's directive on a ban on public gathering.

The Regional Health Director called on the residents to regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, eat well, use hand sanitizers and wear appropriate PPE's to protect themselves and others against the COVID-19 pandemic.