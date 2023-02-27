27 minutes ago

Five Women’s football Coaches, namely, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Charles Anokye Frimpong, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Anita Wiredu and Edna Quagraine have arrived in the Netherlands for the second phase of the Coach education program put together by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association.

The quintet have been receiving training via online platforms since Monday, January 2, 2023 as the first step to acquire knowledge and experience at different levels of Women’s football and the entire football eco-system.

The five Coaches will be attached with Clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle.

Whiles in the Netherlands, they will be taken through topics such as Match analysis, Physical Development of players, Scouting, Tactical training, Team preparation and training, Training of Amateur players, Developing playing style among others.

In a similar vein, the GFA sent Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu to Germany for a one-month attachment with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffeinheim having announced in July last year that the Technical Directorate has brokered a deal with some top European Clubs for attachment opportunities for Ghanaian Coaches.

The capacity building program is part of efforts by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association to improve the technical capacity of our Coaches to come to terms with the modern trends in football.

The Ghana Football Association is fully funding this attachment opportunity for the five coaches. This training is spearheaded by UEFA Coaching instructor Hesterine de Reus and experts from some top football clubs in the Netherlands.