1 hour ago

The five Women’s football coaches who travelled to the Netherlands for a four-week coaching education program have returned home safely.

They include Charles Anokye Frimpong, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Anita Wiredu and Edna Quagraine.

The Coaches were in the Netherlands to acquire knowledge and experience at different levels of Women’s football and the entire football eco-system.

The quintet were attached to four high profile football clubs in the Netherlands including, giants Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle.

They were taken through topics such as Match analysis, Physical Development of players, Scouting, Tactical training, Team preparation and training, training of Amateur players, Developing playing style among others.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Football Association in July last year, sent Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu to Germany for a month long attachment with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim as part of effort to improve the technical capacity of Ghanaian coaches.

Both trips were fully funded by the Ghana Football Association.