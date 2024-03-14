2 hours ago

A pressure group in Amansie West in the Manso Nkwanta Constituency of the Ashanti region has demonstrated the terrible nature of their roads.

The concerned youth of Amansie trooped to the streets, marching from Aboabo, Mpatuam, and Tetrem to Ahwerewa in a peaceful protest to register their displeasure with the government over what they termed "neglect" in the sharing of the national cake.

The group held different inscribed placards that read, "No Roads, No Vote," and Amansie West deserves better." Enough of the bad roads.

According to them, the appalling nature of the road has increased armed robbery attacks as unperceiving drivers have had no option but to slow down in the midst of huge potholes through the forests.

The Amansie West Constituency has since 1992 voted in favor of the NPP, and they have thus called for the fulfillment of the numerous promises.

The Chief of Tetrem, Nana Akwasi Okoh, also expressed his disappointment in the NPP government over the deplorable road network in Amansie West District and called on President Nana Addo to fix their roads for them; otherwise, no roads, no vote.

Story filed by Barbara Kronteng