3 hours ago

The Kaneshie District Court has discharged the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The MP was on trial for allegedly obstructing a highway and causing damage to properties but has been discharged for want of prosecution.

The Ghana Police Service launched criminal procedures against the lawmaker after he led a demonstration in his constituency in October 2021 over the poor state of the roads.

The Madina MP resisted arrest during the protest because he believed it was illegal because he was on his way to Parliament.

Speaking to the media after his discharge, Mr. Sosu said he is grateful the trial went in his favour.

“I am extremely grateful to God for taking me through this trying moment -the attempt by police to arrest me which created a lot of controversies including security problems. It has been a very challenging time. There are times institutions will come after you when you want things done right. I thank my lawyers, associates, constituents and Speaker of Parliament. It is also a vindication of my position that how the police were going about everything was malicious and intended to interfere with my work”, he said.

Mr. Sosu led a demonstration in which the police contend included some unlawful acts, hence the attempt to arrest the MP.

Mr. Sosu has said police manhandled him on the day of the protest.

This led to him filing a complaint in Parliament against two police officers.

There were also police officers present at a church service to arrest the MP, although the police have denied that there was an attempt to arrest him at the church.

The Speaker of Parliament further refused a Police request to release the Madina MP for interrogation.

This compelled the police to secure a criminal summons for Mr. Sosu.

Source: citifmonline