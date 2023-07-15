3 hours ago

A member of #FixTheCountry Movement, Benjamin Darko, says they withdrew the impeachment petition against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and her Deputies because the judiciary lacks the integrity to sit on the case and give them a fair hearing.

The petition was filed in January 2022 by 46 petitioners from the movement, alleging that the Electoral Commission had egregiously misconducted itself by denying the citizens of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) the right to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday, Mr Darko said they could not afford to continue wasting time and resources on the case.

“These thousands of people and citizens of Ghana who have been disenfranchised by the EC have been without a rep in Ghana for the past three years. We have seen the case of Gyakye Quayson and the urgency that has been attached to it where they have been trying to sit on the case daily. We were expecting the same kind of urgency.”

He said the withdrawal of the petition is to send “a better statement to say that we have no faith in the structure over there, and we do not believe that the judiciary has the integrity to sit on the case and give us a fair hearing.”

Mr Darko also said that they withdrew the petition because the process was being delayed and manipulated.

“We decided to withdraw the petition because we realised that the constitutional process was being manipulated and delayed by the actors and those who are in charge of protecting the constitution. We do not want to waste any more time and resources on an exercise that we felt was being procedurally and structurally delayed by the elements of the judiciary.”

“We also do not want to legitimise a process that was biased and compromised. We believe that there are other equal ways that we could use to demand and hold the EC accountable,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline