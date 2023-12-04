1 hour ago

The members of the #FixTheCountry movement have dragged the Ghana Police Service to court over claims of an unfair injunction secured against their planned demonstrations in December.

This was disclosed by the convenor of the group, Naa Densua Voilet Allan, who expressed her disappointment about how the Ghana Police Service is always in a hurry to move to the court instead of engaging in dialogues with them.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the convenor of the group, Naa Densua Voilet Allan, during a press confab in Accra, further stated that the #FixTheCountry group, contrary to its initial plan of protesting for all the days of December, will only protest from December 30 to 31, 2023.

“We wish to announce that in response to the unjust injunction, we have filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to quash this impediment to our constitutional right to protest as a result of the labour law. We are forced to make significant adjustments to the schedule we announced previously. We’re planning to hold the demonstration from 30th to 31st December,” she said.

She also lamented the Inspector General of Police’s attitude of resorting to legal actions instead of dialogues, describing it as one that ‘oppresses’ the independence of the judicial system.

“The inspector general of police in public remarks not only refused dialogue but expressed a preference for legal roadblocks dismissing our calls by suggesting that Christmas festivities outweigh the urgency of addressing our concerns.

“The IGP’s public commitment to use the courts to hinder us, coupled with subsequent injunctions raises serious questions about the independence of our judiciary,” she added.

Background:

Democracy Hub, organisers of the #FixTheCountry movement and the #OccupyJulorbiHouse in October 2023 announced a daily protest throughout the month of December.

Dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse 2.0, the organizers on Monday, November 20, released a document that it said marks the official countdown to the protest.

"Here’s the schedule of activities for the 31-day campaign demanding an end to the destruction of everything we hold dear and heralding a new era that honours and enables the realization of our dreams and ambitions.

"We plan to issue a detailed document within the week, outlining the focus of each day's activities and illustrating how everyone can contribute in their own way," the caption of the proposed daily theme photo read.