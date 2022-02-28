3 hours ago

The convener of the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is expected to reappear in court today, Monday, February 28, 2022.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony after he made comments allegedly threatening a coup d’etat should the government go ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy.

He was arrested on Friday, February 11 at the airport upon his return to the country, and was put before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was denied bail and remanded into police custody.

The police in a statement said his arrest was necessitated following a comment he made on the social media platforms to the effect that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy is passed into law.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic,” the statement added.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor had made the threat after pictures of the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday party showing an E-levy-designed cake emerged.

The Police Service cautioned citizens against making comments that could compromise the peace of the country.

“We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country, as any such acts contravene the laws of the country.”

Source: citifmonline