The Ghana Football is pleased to release the fixtures of the 2021/22 Women’s Premier League season.

Northern Zone Champions Ampem Darkoa have a trip up North to face Pearl Pia Ladies on Match Day One. Newly promoted sides FC savannah and Dreamz Ladies have some tough battles to contend with on the opening day of the season.

FC Savannah will host Prisons Ladies while Northern Ladies battle Dreamz Ladies at home. One of the long standing rivalries in the Zone will be renewed on Match Day 8 when Ampem Darkoa Ladies travel to Sunyani to play Prisons Ladies. Ashtown Lasdies will also face old foes Fabulous Ladies on Match Day 9 in the Kumasi derby.

Coverage schedule will be confirmed in due course.

