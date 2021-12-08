2 hours ago

The Ghana Football is pleased to release the fixtures of the 2021/22 Women’s Premier League season.

Champions Hasaacas Ladies who won the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and represented Ghana in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League will kick start their title defence with a home tie against LadyStrikers at the Gyandu Park.

This will be a repeat of the Women’s League Super Cup final which Hasaacas Ladies triumphed over their opponents 3-2 in a 5 goal thriller.

The Doo Ladies will later play Police Ladies on Match Day three after clashing with Army Ladies on Match Day Two. Berry Ladies will open their campaign at home to Army Ladies at the Madina Astro Turf with their clash against Hasaacas Ladies fixed for Match Day seven in Sekondi.

Newly promoted sides Army Ladies and Faith Ladies will get their bite of the cherry in the elite Division with some lucid encounters.

Elmina based Sea Lions face Faith Ladies at home while Army Ladies trek to Madina as guest of Berry Ladies on Match Day One.

Coverage schedule will be confirmed in due course.

Follow through for the full fixtures: