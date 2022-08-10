1 hour ago

The Organizing Committee of the Division One League Super Cup competition has announced fixtures for this year’s edition of the off-season competition.

This year’s edition will feature Champions of the respective Division One league ones, Nsoatreman FC, FC Samartex and Kotoku Royals FC as well as the three second-placed teams in the three zones, Tamale City, Ebusua Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals.

Young Apostles and Tema Youth will also feature in the competition as the best third-placed teams from the zones.

The competition is scheduled to begin from August 16 – 26 and will be played at the Kyebi Astro turf in the Eastern region.

Here are the fixtures for Group A & Group B: