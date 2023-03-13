29 minutes ago

Champions Asante Kotoko travel to Aboi to play as guests of FC Samartex 1996 at Nsekyire Park while Accra Hearts of Oak host Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports stadium on Matchday 22 of the betPawa Premier League.

Leaders Aduana FC travel to Accra to take on Legon Cities at the El Wak stadium. Second placed Accra Lions who brushed off Dreams FC on Monday have a date with Nsoatreman FC while high flying Bibiani Gold Stars lock horns with King Faisal at Dr. Kyei Sports complex at Abrankese, Kumasi.

Find the full fixtures in the attached file: