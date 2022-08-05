1 hour ago

Volta Region based Agbogba FC will face Na God FC in the opening match of the play-off matches to determine a replacement for Inter Allies FC in the Division One League Zone Three.

This follows the decision by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association for play-off matches to be played between the three second placed clubs in the three Regional Second Division Leagues in Zone 3 with the winner replacing demoted Inter Allies FC in next season's League.

The draw which was held on Friday at the GFA Secretariat, revealed the pairings for the three-way all-play-all matches.

Below are the fixtures: