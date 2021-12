2 hours ago

The Local Organizing Committee has released the fixtures for the KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League.

The competition which will feature 12 clubs drawn from across the ten football Regions of Ghana will commence on Monday, December 6 at the Mac Dan La Town Park and Madina Astro Turf.

Attached are the full fixtures for the two week tournament sponsored by KGL Foundation.

NATIONAL JUVENILE CHAMPIONSHIP CLUBS

NJC FIXTURES