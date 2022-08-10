59 minutes ago

Fixtures for the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League will go public on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The delay in releasing the fixtures was as a result of the three way club play off which involved Ebusua Dwarfs, Tamale City and Liberty Professionals.

Tamale City won the playoffs to complete the list of clubs for the season following the promotion of Nsoatreman FC, Samartex 1996 and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals.

Champions Asante Kotoko, giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Dreams FC, Legon Cities, Accra Lions, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Karela United, King Faisal, Real Tamale United, Aduana FC, Bibiani Gold Stars and Medeama SC will know their competition path on Thursday.