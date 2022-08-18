1 hour ago

Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region has called for a consensus on which pairing to lead the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, into the 2024 General Elections.

In his view, the party should stick with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer and Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, as his vice-presidential candidate.

Making submissions on Accra-based Asempa FM, Atta Akyea said he was of the strong view that the pairing will save the party money and also engender unity ahead of the keenly awaited polls.

“I hold on very strongly to that view because in these times, we have no luxury of wasting money and (threat of) disunity. We have been warned by the party (not to make such open declarations),” he stated.

Atta Akyea enumerated the relationship he had with each of the prospective candidates reportedly vying for the slot, “All these people are people of prestige and capacity…

“…but in my view, if today NPP says you shouldn’t be a permanent mate and that he should graduate into a driver, and thus, we perm Hon Bawumia with Hon Alan Kyerematen, I am telling you that God will have mercy on us to ‘break the eight.’

He stressed that agreeing on a consensus ticket will mean that the NPP will save monies originally meant to go into the party primaries expected to he held next year.

“I don’t believe in unbridled competition; we are in a position where we should take strategic decisions of beneficial consequences to this party.

“All progressive policies are from the NPP. I won’t downgrade anyone but this is my honest opinion. There is a lot of blessing in it and it will take us far,” he added.

The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections next year.

Prominent names that have popped up include: Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Source: Ghanaweb