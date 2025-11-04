6 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpohor Constituency has declared firm support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s upcoming internal elections, pledging to deliver 80 percent of the votes in his favour.

The Constituency Chairman, Razak Dadzie, made the declaration during Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Western Region, urging delegates to remain united behind the former Vice President.

“He has already been marketed, and now is the time for us to continue backing proven candidates. We must support Dr. Bawumia,” Dadzie said, highlighting the former Vice President’s broad national appeal.

He expressed confidence that the Mpohor Constituency would play a pivotal role in securing a decisive victory for Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as the NPP’s best bet for the 2028 general elections.

“For Mpohor, we promise 80 percent of our votes for Dr. Bawumia. We believe he is the only one who can lead us to victory in 2028,” he said, adding that the constituency would not gamble on an untested candidate.

Mr. Dadzie reaffirmed the constituency’s commitment to the campaign, stating, “He is number three on the ballot paper, and for Mpohor, our choice is clear.”