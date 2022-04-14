2 hours ago

Dr. Amakye Boateng, a Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, says if 'big men' in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not abiding by the party's rules, it can open the floodgates for chaos and lawlessness.

Dr Amakye was reacting to some comments made by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressed the nation on the economy.

The Finance Minister said: “I think it lays out very distinctly what we have done as a party and the capacity to take us to the transformation level that we are talking about. Clearly for me, also makes it very evident to Ghanaians that we have the type of person who can lead after Nana Akufo-Addo leaves and that is reassuring".

Many have seen this comment as an endorsement of Dr. Bawumia who is considered a presidential hopeful in addition to Alan Kyerematen and others.

According to the KNUST lecturer, such comments can destroy the foundations of the NPP especially as the party has put a freeze on campaigning for presidential hopefuls.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Dr Amakye said, "it's worrying when these things are being said when it is not yet time".

"This statement means the 'big men' in the party are not abiding by their own rules and that is worrying; you're destroying the very foundations of the party. The moment you do that it becomes an open door for everyone to enter and that can create chaos and lawlessness . . . it can blow up very soon," he added.