Flagbearer race fueling NDC tensions —vMussa Dankwah

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, says recent developments within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including remarks made by the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, during his ongoing “Thank You” tour, appear to be linked to early positioning ahead of the party’s next flagbearer contest.

According to Mr. Dankwah, discussions surrounding the NDC’s internal decisions and electoral strategy are increasingly being viewed through the lens of succession politics within the party.

Speaking during the “Thank You” tour in Tamale on Thursday, May 21, Mr Asiedu Nketiah defended the party’s decision to restructure its parliamentary leadership ahead of the 2024 general elections, insisting the move played a key role in securing the NDC’s decisive electoral victory.

Responding to a question on whether the NDC’s internal debates and leadership-related commentary could be connected to the upcoming presidential primaries on Citi FM’s The Big Issue on Saturday, May 23, Mr Dankwah said the political activities currently unfolding within the NDC are clearly influenced by future leadership ambitions, whether the race happens in 2027 or 2028.

“Yes, I think so. Everything that is happening in the political space with NDC is geared towards the 2027 NDC race or whether 2028; I don’t know when it will happen at all,” he said.

He pointed to ongoing discussions within the party about the 2023 parliamentary leadership reshuffle, particularly the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu as minority leader with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to him, the debate over the decision has not gone away and continues to shape political conversations within the party.

“There has been an undercurrent about why Haruna was replaced in 2023, and they can’t wash that issue away,” he noted.

Mr Dankwah explained that the original justification given by party leadership was that the reshuffle was meant to strengthen the party’s economic messaging ahead of the 2024 elections.

He referenced arguments made by the NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, that the changes were strategic and necessary for electoral victory.

However, he said the issue was not universally accepted within the party and created internal tensions at the time.

Mr Dankwah also questioned recent explanations linking the reshuffle to the NDC’s 2024 electoral success, arguing that the broader national issues were more decisive in the outcome.

According to him, factors such as the economy, unemployment, education, corruption, and infrastructure development played a far greater role in shaping voters’ decisions.

He added that the presidential contest between John Dramani Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia was the main focus of the election, not parliamentary leadership changes.

Mr Dankwah further suggested that while internal party strategies are important, they should not be overstated in explaining electoral victory.

He also expressed doubt about the political timing of renewed public explanations of the reshuffle, particularly in northern Ghana, describing it as potentially politically unwise.

“In 2024 it was President Mahama and Bawumia and the rest who were on the ballot. Those were the issues Ghanaians took into account,” he stated.

Mr Dankwah concluded that while internal party decisions form part of political strategy, voters ultimately respond to broader national conditions rather than internal parliamentary rearrangements.