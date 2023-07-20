9 hours ago

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed a petition by nine aspirants proposing that the party’s August 26 election be centralized.

The flagbearer hopefuls argued that a centralized election would be more efficient and transparent.

The aspirants also expressed concerns about the security of regional elections.

However, the National Council rejected the petition resolving to implement what is in the party’s constitution.

Addressing journalists, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah said the party will go ahead with its planned decentralised election.

Source: citifmonline