Floods claim one life in Twifo Atti-Morkwa; one missing

A group of people standing in a rural outdoor area around a black tarp-covered object with branches on top and a vehicle in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 9, 2026

Heavy rainfall in Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region has resulted in two separate drowning incidents, including that of a recently graduated Junior High School (JHS) student whose body is yet to be recovered.

The first incident involved a 45-year-old man who went missing three days ago in Morkwa. His body was later retrieved on Monday June 8 from the Pra River.

On the same day, another victim, identified as Alfred Kumi, a JHS graduate from Gomoa Ohua in the Gomoa West District, also went missing after reportedly going to bathe in the Osen River at Twifo Edugyaa in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District.

Alfred had been visiting his father in Twifo Edugyaa to seek financial support to continue his education after completing his 2026 BECE examinations last month.

The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. James Pra, confirmed the incidents, noting that one body had been recovered while search efforts were ongoing for the second victim. National Disaster Management Organisation

Mr. Pra also urged residents to desist from illegal sand winning activities along riverbanks, warning that such practices were dangerous and contributing to avoidable deaths.

“They are setting traps for people to die in rivers,” he cautioned.

He further appealed to regional and national NADMO authorities to provide life jackets and other essential equipment to improve emergency response operations.

Source: GNA

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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