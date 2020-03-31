1 hour ago

Despite the government’s announcement of a lockdown in some parts of the country, it seems some Ghanaians have set out to disregard the directive.

The Ghana Police Service is therefore warning that they will not be lenient with anyone who takes them for granted.

According to the Police, some "recalcitrant Ghanaians who ought to stay at home during this lockdown period have been lying to the police in their bid to just go out" without any recourse to the president's directive.

But Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia program, Greater Accra Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Afia Tenge, explained that the Police will not act friendly towards any Ghanaian who deliberately flouts the lockdown directive and decides to go out for no justifiable reason.

"Some Ghanaians have decided to take the Police for granted and are flouting the President's directive with impunity. The Police will no longer tolerate this kind of attitude again," she added.

President Akufo-Addo announced a lockdown of the hot spots of the coronavirus in Ghana, to control the spread of the virus which has so far claimed five lives in the country and infected 152 people.

The lockdown affects parts of the Greater Accra, Kasoa in the Central Region and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The directive took effect at 1 a.m, on Monday, March 30, 2020. However, the directive did not affect a section of the public who were described as essential service providers.

These essential service providers included health professionals, media, bankers, members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary, fuel station workers, among others.

There had been many campaigns and education on the need to stay at home to allow the country to contain the spread of the virus. But some Ghanaians who do not provide any essential service have taken to the streets to go contrary to the lockdown directive.

Source: peacefmonline.com