1 hour ago

Former Big Brother Africa housemate. And media gal, Vimbai Ekpenyon, and her husband have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Vimbai welcomed their bundle of joy a month ago. She shared the good news on her IG page today August 1.

''IT WAS GRACE ALONE, THAT NONE MAY BOAST!

Almost a month ago we were blessed with our rainbow baby! Words still fail me when I try to express what a blessed journey this has been.

To be chosen to be the vessel that brings forth such a miracle is life changing, especially after a traumatic loss.

She is the one who was sent by God, our African princess - Atumwanashe Eme Ekpenyong.

Eme - our precious jewel

A testimony that there is nothing that God can not turn around when you surrender it all to Him, and you follow each of His instructions diligently. You often look a little crazy when you follow as He guides, but in good time His perfect ways will be revealed''she wrote

Source: peacefmonline.com