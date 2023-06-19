1 hour ago

Former Minister of Finance Seth Emmanuel Terkper has descended on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his ambition to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections.

Dr Bawumia last Friday officially submitted his nomination forms, amid pomp and circumstance at the party’s headquarters in Accra to serve notice of taking over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But taking to his official Twitter page on Monday, June 19, Mr Terkper insinuated that Dr Bawumia is pleading disentanglement from the current government with his own vision when he had held his predecessors accountable for the action of their bosses.

While in opposition, Dr Bawumia took on the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bokoe Amissah-Arthur, asking him his infamous 117 questions.

Mr Terkper, who was Finance Minister then, says the current Vice President cannot also plead disentanglement from the Akufo-Addo-led administration.