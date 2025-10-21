2 hours ago

Former President Akufo-Addo has called on all New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants to focus on issue-based campaigns and maintain a tone of mutual respect as the party heads into its upcoming primaries.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting at his private residence in Nima, Accra, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Akufo-Addo emphasised the need for a clean and respectful contest as the party prepares for the January 31, 2026 primaries. He hosted all five NPP presidential aspirants alongside key party leaders in an effort to foster unity and cohesion ahead of the crucial internal elections.

The meeting, aimed at promoting camaraderie among the aspirants, sought to ensure the party remains united as it looks to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.

Akufo-Addo thanked the aspirants for attending and expressed his appreciation for their dedication to the future of the NPP. He reminded them that all five had served the party and the nation with distinction and urged them to base their campaigns on ideas, avoiding personal attacks.

In response, the aspirants gave assurances that their campaigns, as well as their supporters, would be conducted with integrity, and they pledged to support the eventual flagbearer in the spirit of party unity.

The meeting was also attended by Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders; Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey; General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong; Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin; and former Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The five presidential aspirants in attendance were Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Concluding the meeting, the former President urged NPP leadership to ensure a transparent and credible electoral process, one that would unite all factions after the primaries. The statement was issued by Fatimatu Abubakar, spokesperson to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.