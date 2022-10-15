4 hours ago

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has urged the Black Stars not to have revenge on their minds nor concentrate in Uruguay.

He says Ghana can beat Uruguay and still not progress from the group but rather should prioritize progression from the group.

"I was there my self. I was shocked. I can affirm how he [Asamoah Gyan] feels but we should not look at it in the way of revenge. We are going into a tournament and you need to come out good in the group and move to the next stage. You could win Uruguay and go out.

"All the games are difficult that is why it’s important not to focus on one team," he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes in Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long-range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goalwards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post-match penalties.