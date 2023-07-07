Food Suppliers vow to continue picketing until govt settles GH¢270m debt

The disgruntled food suppliers have declared their resolve to continue picketing until the government shows commitment to paying their debt of GH¢270 million.

Despite assurances given to them by the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, on Thursday evening, the workers are yet to vacate the premises of the National Buffer Stock Company.

The minister assured the suppliers that he would liaise with the Ministry of Finance to have their two-year arrears paid.

He also assured them that he would revert with a payment date on Friday afternoon.

However, members of the association say the minister’s assurances are not enough, hence their reason to continue picketing.

The suppliers had spent three nights at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company.

Bryan Acheampong visited the disgruntled workers on Thursday evening, July 6, and promised to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to have their arrears settled.

During the minister’s interaction, he assured them that he would revert with a payment date on Friday afternoon.

However, members of the association say the minister’s assurances are not enough, hence their reason to continue picketing.

Belis Ofori, one of the suppliers, said in an interview with Citi News on Thursday night, “Yes, we are still here picketing. We are sleeping till Friday. Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong came to give some assurances. He said he will have a discussion with the Finance Minister. And plans will be put in place to ensure that we are paid. But we told the minister that we will be waiting for him on Friday for the feedback he brings. We want to wait until he finishes the meeting with the Finance Minister and gets us feedback by 4 pm on Friday. Before we will determine the way forward, but for now, we are here picketing, good night.”

Source: citifmonline