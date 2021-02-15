In compliance with the decision of the Executive Council of the GFA for all matches to be played behind closed doors for the next four weeks, the following Modalities shall apply:
- Only players and technical team of both clubs with validated licenses and accreditation.
- Appointed match officials (Referees, Match Commissioner, GFA Cameramen/women and Venue Media Officer)
- Organizers (GFA Competitions Department), Stadium Owners and management staff.
- Ten (10) Ball Retrievers.
- Twenty (20) members of Home club’s management and Executives to sign upon entry at the stadium main gate.
- Ten (10) members of Away club’s management and Executives to sign upon entry at the stadium main gate.
GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols - Approved November 9 - 2020
- StarTimes crew (live matches)
- Maximum Thirty (30) media houses (depending on stadium size (List to be provided by GFA). One journalist per media station. Interested media to contact the Communications Department of the GFA.
- Ten (10) Medical personnel, that is, uniform Red Cross, St Johns Ambulance.
- Security (Police, Club Safety and Security Officer and club Stewarts). Home Club to invite and take care of security.
- Two (2) Club media officers each for home and away clubs.
- One club Cameramen for official video (only when GFA has written an approval letter for filming by the club)
- No other spectator or person whatsoever would be allowed in the stadium.
- No complimentary tickets shall be issued. All attendees to sign their names. Government officials and relevant officers to be accredited by NSA when the match is in facility owned by NSA.
- Stakeholders (especially Match Commissioners) are hereby notified to take note of these decisions and act accordingly.
- Stakeholders are being reminded that the GFA COVID-19 match day protocols (Find attached) is still in force.
