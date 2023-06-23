1 hour ago

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament in Ghana, has called upon the government to boost its investment in Ghanaian football as it can provide the economy more resources than gold and cocoa.

He made this plea during a visit by the champions of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC, to Parliament, where they presented their league title.

Expressing his appreciation for being the first Speaker of Parliament to receive the Ghana Premier League champions, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin emphasized the importance of the government investing more in football.

He highlighted that football has evolved into a financially lucrative industry and therefore requires greater support.

“Government needs to invest more in football infrastructure, and create more football opportunities because football has become a big business. I have said this severally in Parliament and I expect it to be done," he said.

"Countries are developing their football because of the financial returns they get. Football can boost our economy more than Gold and Cocoa," he added.

Bagbin urged the government to prioritize the development of football infrastructure and create more opportunities within the sport.

He emphasized that football has the potential to make a significant contribution to the country's economy, surpassing the contributions of traditional sectors such as gold and cocoa.

During the visit, Medeama SC's president, Mr. Moses Armah Parker, Board chairman Dr. Tony Aubyn, board member Mr. James Essilfie, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuayem Hon. Mireku Duker, the technical team, and the playing squad expressed their delight at meeting the Speaker of Parliament for the first time.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the achievements of the club and engage in discussions regarding the development of Ghanaian football.