5 hours ago

The Football Community of Mozambique has thrown its weight behind the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals. This was contained in a letter dated November 18 and copied to President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

‘’With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 about to kick off in the coming days, on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) and on my personal name, I would like to extend the best wishes for the participation of your national team in the tournament. It is, undoubtedly, the biggest football stage and the participation of your national team makes not only the people in Ghana proud and excited but also the entire African continent. The football community of Mozambique is behind the Ghana National Team and hope for the best results and outcome in the competition. Please accept, dear President, my respectful greetings’’ the letter read.

Ghana will make a record 4th World Cup appearance in the Arab land after making it at the expense of Nigeria in March this year.

The Black Stars will compete with Portugal, South Africa and Uruguay in Group H.