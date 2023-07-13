56 minutes ago

Kwabena Agyapong, a hopeful presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concern over the absence of spectators at local stadiums throughout the just-concluded season.

Agyapong acknowledges that people now have various options due to the availability of alternative football competitions that they can watch on television.

However, he believes that the government can make intentional investments in sports to address this situation.

"Football is a spectator sport. You can't have a successful sport when there is no one in the stadium. There is competition now because everyone has access to satellite television and can watch the Premier League," he stated during his official campaign launch.

He further emphasized that this does not prevent the government from taking deliberate actions to support local teams and enhance the fan experience.

During the recently concluded season, local clubs, especially in the Ghana Premier League, have witnessed a decline in fan attendance at stadiums. This issue has raised concerns about the overall appeal and support for local football.

Agyapong's comments highlight the importance of addressing the challenges faced by local football and the potential role the government can play in revitalizing the sport by prioritizing investment and creating an atmosphere that attracts spectators back to the stadiums.