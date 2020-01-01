2 hours ago

For Kevin-Prince Boateng, professional football has become a tough business and has brushed loyalty aside as he thinks football is all about results and nothing more.

In an interview with the 'Bild', the Berlin native disclosed that the football industry is so tough and unforgiving with very little time.

"If you don't work, you will be replaced, very simple. Loyalty no longer exists.

That's sad. You would have to do a survey to find out which professional soccer player still likes to go to training and has a lot of fun. " Boateng has seen a lot in his career.

The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade with AC Fiorentina, and that is his eleventh professional club.

It tells you that he is a journeyman who has seen it all at the very top end of European football with the royalties of the game like AC Milan and a brief spell at Barcelona and also the bin pickers.

Nevertheless, he is not yet tired of football. When asked what he would like to do in ten years, the ex-Frankfurter has a clear answer:

"Then I've already stopped, I'm either a consultant or a coach." The offensive all-rounder will therefore remain in the football world.