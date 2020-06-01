2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders has urged persons within football to stop treating football like politics where there is an opposition party and a ruling government.

He says with football it is an association and not a political party and every member of the association counts.

Since the inception of the new GFA some persons who contested the GFA seat and lost have turned themselves into de-facto opposition leaders and see nothing good about the new regime and only strive to find faults.

“To be very honest, I sit and observe how football people are trying to make football like a political party,” Commey told Skyy Power FM

“If this person is in power, the others have to do everything to paint things they do black”. This is an association so whatever they are doing they have to be very careful,” he warned.

The experienced football administrator has urge such elements to be careful as they cannot destroy the FA today and repair it when they are in power.

“They cannot destroy it today and try to amend it tomorrow, it cannot be,” Commey concluded