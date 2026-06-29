Football’s steadfast custodian: Saban Quaye passes after years of silent struggle

The Ghanaian football community is mourning the loss of one of its most enduring institutional figures — Sylvester Nii Saban Quaye, a man whose decades shepherding the nation’s clubs and national sides left an indelible imprint on the sport’s trajectory.

Saban Quaye, as he was known throughout football circles, succumbed to a prolonged health battle that had gradually withdrawn him from the playing fields and administrative offices where he had spent a lifetime.

His absence from football activities in recent years, though conspicuous, reflected the toll that illness extracted from a body that had given so much to the game.

His career spanned multiple institutions and eras.

At Hearts of Oak, he occupied the manager’s post during chapters when the Phobians scaled their heights, earning him the gratitude of supporters and peers alike.

The national team, too, benefited from his stewardship — he served as manager of the Black Stars, a responsibility he carried with the weight of national expectation.

Beyond these marquee roles, Quaye held administrative positions at various other clubs, including more recent stints at Legon Cities FC, spreading his accumulated wisdom across the football landscape.

Colleagues and observers across the sport spoke of him in terms of unwavering commitment and exacting standards. His devotion to Ghana football’s institutional health never wavered, even as controversy occasionally shadowed portions of his career.

That commitment did not go unnoticed by the Ghana Football Association.

In 2023, the Association’s charitable arm made the journey to his Accra residence, presenting him with financial support — GHS10,000 — to assist with mounting medical expenses, a gesture of gratitude for a man who had given far more to the institution than he ever received in return.

He departs leaving behind a foundation laid in decades of labour — a legacy that will endure in the structures he helped build, the standards he maintained, and the generations of footballers and administrators who learned from his example.