59 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah has told his critics to get off his back about the purchase of flop George Abege.

Edmund Ackah has been accused by a cross section of the media and Kotoko fans for aiding in the signing of Ugandan flop George Abege.

He says he only helped the club in getting a contact in Kenya for the signing of the player and did nothing else.

Ackah has told his critics to remember that for every Abege that flopped there is also a Justice Blay who has been very effective and efficient for the club.

"People accused me of bringing George Abege but have forgotten to also acknowledge me for bringing Justice Blay to the club who is being hailed today.

"The only role I played was to get a contact in Kenya for the team so they contact officials of Kariobangi Sharks.

"Nobody should blame anybody for the Financial losses ,he's the problem not anybody."he said.