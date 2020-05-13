45 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt ES Okraku has said that the country's football has really suffered in the last three years and will take the intervention of God to recover again.

The former MTN FA Cup chairman made this lamentations on an on-line panel discussion organised by Accra-based Radio Station, Happy FM.

“Just when our football was recovering then the world is hit with #COVID19. The football industry has really suffered for the last three years. For us to recover again, God must intervene,’’ Mr. Okraku said.

“The football industry is one that has suffered a lot. We had our own ‘COVID-18’ because football activities had been canceled for close to two years, from employment to financial loses,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League is currently on halt following the outbreak of the COVID 19 Pandemic that has hit the entire world.

There is great uncertainty when the country's topflight league will return as there is no end in sight for the pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association are yet to make a determination on the fate the league despite fruitful discussions with the clubs and Regional Association a fortnight ago.

The FA said they need some time to do further consultations with major stakeholders before making a definite conclusion on the 2019-20 campaign.