Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris says it will be prudent If the Ghana Premeir League season is annulled as the nation battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association is in a fix as whether to continue the league or cancel the 2019/2020 season completely.

Football has been placed on ice with the entire calendar thrown into disarray with the government's directive on the ban on all public gatherings.

The world has been put on a standstill with the COVID-19 rampaging everything before it as major leagues in the world has been suspended.

The French government has suspended all sporting activities with the French Ligue 1 annulled as has the Dutch league been cancelled.

“Yeah, for me I think it will be very sensible for something like that (league cancellation) to happen. Every time I monitor the situation in Ghana, I can see the numbers increase. Especially when government lifted the lockdown, you can see that the numbers are going very high. So I think for the safety of everyone, let’s cancel everything (football season)” he told Accra based Asempa FM.

The GFA has been given a May 5th deadline by the Confederation of African Football to decide whether to cancel the season or to continue and also furnish them with clubs for next year's inter club competitions.