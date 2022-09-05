4 hours ago

Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi has urged trained nurses and teachers to mount pressure on the government to release funds for their unpaid allowances.

He said in a statement sighted by Peacefmonline.com that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is “intentionally frustrating intentionally frustrating these Teacher and Nursing Trainees.”

“The government should use the same speed it uses to pay appointees' fat salaries and allowances to pay these Teacher and Nursing Trainees their meagre allowances.” A portion of his statement said

It does appear that this government’s failure to honour its promise of paying allowances due to teachers and Nursing Trainees is spiralling out of control.

It’s been almost a year since Nursing Trainees received their allowances while Teachers Trainees are owed five (5) months of unpaid allowance - which was a major election campaign tool for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Mahmoud Bawumia.

The Trainees like many Ghanaians are reeling under excruciating hardships. No money for food, stationery, payment of fees and general upkeep as parents and benefactors who support these Trainees have been worst hit by the current economic crisis.

The President and his vice have refused to pay heed to all efforts by the Trainees to get the allowances paid.

It’s becoming obvious government is intentionally frustrating these Teachers and Nursing Trainees.

The Trainees are therefore encouraged to increase the tempo of agitations on various campuses to get the government to listen by paying the huge arrears of the allowances.

The government should use the same speed it uses to pay appointees' fat salaries and allowances to pay these Teacher and Nursing Trainees their meagre allowances.

BROGYA GENFI

(Aspiring National Youth Organiser, NDC)