45 minutes ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has extended its profound condolence to the family of Christian Atsu on the passing of the Ghanaian international footballer.

Atsu was a victim of the earthquake that rocked Turkey on February 6 and was trapped under the rubble for 12 days until the recovery of his remains on the morning of February 18.

The Ministry disclosed in a statement that it is working closely with the Ghanaian Embassy in Turkey and the Turkish government to have Atsu’s remains transported to Ghana for burial.

Announcing the recovery of his remains, the Ministry said it “received the unfortunate news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble of his apartment, following the earthquake which struck Turkey on 6th February 2023.”

“This comes after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team. The Ghana Embassy in Turkey which conveyed the sad news indicates that the body was recovered early this morning, Saturday, 18th February 2023.

“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered. Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences.”

The statement also added that “the Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkey to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments.”

Source: citifmonline