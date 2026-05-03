Foreign Affairs Ministry warns against fake immigration stamps, cites arrests of Ghanaians abroad

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 3, 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned Ghanaians against engaging the services of individuals or intermediaries who offer falsified immigration stamps or travel endorsements to create fake travel histories in passports.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 1, the Ministry warned that it has become aware of recent cases involving Ghanaian nationals abroad who have been arrested and detained by foreign authorities after the discovery of forged immigration stamps in their travel documents.

It stressed that the falsification of travel records constitutes a serious criminal offence under both Ghanaian law and the laws of many foreign jurisdictions and may attract severe penalties including arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, heavy fines, deportation, and long-term travel bans.

The Ministry also cautioned individuals posing as travel agents or intermediaries, noting that such practices are illegal and expose both the agent and the passport holder to serious legal consequences.

It advised the public to process visas and travel documentation only through officially recognised and accredited channels and urged individuals to verify the credentials of any travel consultant before submitting personal documents.

The statement further reminded passport holders that they remain personally responsible for the integrity and accuracy of all information contained in their travel documents at all times.

Additionally, the Ministry urged Ghanaians abroad to comply strictly with immigration laws in their host countries and to seek assistance from Ghana’s diplomatic missions where necessary.

It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of Ghanaian citizens abroad and said it will continue to work with diplomatic missions and relevant authorities to address such cases and prevent further incidents.

Read the full statement below:

Public announcement from the Ghana MFA warning against falsified immigration stamps and travel endorsements in passports (May 1, 2026).

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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