2 hours ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has presented about 120 cartons of educational materials to five schools in the Yendi Municipality as part of efforts to improve on education outcomes in the country.

The presentation formed part of the Ministry's "Back to School" campaign, which seeks to complement government's efforts at ensuring that all children had access to quality education to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (4).

Items donated included; cartons of dictionaries, exercise books, pens, pencils, mathematical sets, calculators, sports kits, sanitary pads amongst others.

The beneficiary schools included; Dagbon State Secondary Technical, Yendi Jubilee Complex, Abatey Junior High, Roman Catholic Primary and Yendi Primary (Block B).

Alhaji Mohammed Habibu Tijani, a Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, who spoke during the presentation of the items to the beneficiary schools at Yendi on Wednesday, said the gesture was to meet some of the modest needs of the schools.

The Ministry launched the "Back to School" campaign in 2018 as part of its corporate social responsibility on the theme: "Transforming Ghana: Equipping the Youth" and so far, Schools in the Yendi Municipality became the second batch of beneficiaries of the campaign.

Alhaji Tijani said the Ministry would leverage on its diplomatic opportunities to bring development to communities across the country and advised students and pupils to remain disciplined and respect their teachers to ensure sound academic exercise and improve educational outcomes.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister described the event as the dividends of peace in the area and urged them to ensure the sustenance of that peace.

Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon, who was represented at the event, lauded the Ministry for initiating the campaign and appealed for it to be expanded to cover all schools in the Dagbon Kingdom.

Mr Alhassan Adam Mubarak, Headmaster of Dagbon State Secondary Technical School, on behalf of the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the gesture, saying it would support and enhance quality education in the beneficiary schools.

Present at the event included; Mr Charles Owiredu, a Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and some chiefs and people of the Dagbon Kingdom, and students and pupils from the beneficiary schools.