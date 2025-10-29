2 hours ago

The Forestry Commission has admitted that corruption among political officials and law enforcement agencies remains a major obstacle in Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Speaking at a High-Level National Dialogue on Mobilising Citizens’ Consensus on Solutions to the Galamsey Crisis in Ghana, held in Koforidua, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Elikem Kotoko, described corruption within key institutions as a major driver of the problem.

“The main drivers of this madness, however, are corruption among political officials and law enforcement agencies, which has exacerbated the problem and undermined efforts to combat this menace. I am sure this is one known truth to all of us in this room,” Mr. Kotoko stated.

He further identified weak enforcement of mining regulations, unemployment, poverty, and limited access to opportunities as additional factors sustaining the illegal mining menace.

“Limited awareness of the environmental and health risks associated with galamsey among citizens, weak enforcement of mining regulations, unemployment, poverty, and limited access to opportunities — and lastly, the global high demand for gold — incentivise illegal mining,” he explained.

Mr. Kotoko called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, traditional leaders, and local communities to intensify public education and strengthen the enforcement of mining laws to protect Ghana’s environment and natural resources.