1 hour ago

The People’s National Convention (PNC) Women’s organiser, Ms Hidaya Sungjun Ibrahim, has urged women to raise awareness against bias and take action for equality.

In a statement issued to mark International Women’s Day, Ms Sungiun Ibrahim urged women to rise up to the challenge to serve their country in any capacity and to help forge a gender equal world.

“The world on this day, eulogises gallant women who stood up to challenges and made differences in their homes, in their communities and in their individual countries”, the statement said.

“To women in Ghana, I urge we choose to challenge: We accept challenges to serve our country in any capacity, we will each help forge a gender equal world, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality”, the statement added.

Collective action

She said International Women's Day is powered by the collective efforts of all, towards a collective action and shared ownership for driving gender parity, while keeping basic responsibility for appropriate parenting.

"The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organisation but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights."

The statement said the world since 2019, had been hit by a pandemic which had left many women, just like their male counterparts, with struggles.

Pandemic

“It is our hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will pass, so we can have the beautiful wave for our businesses once more”.

The statement further urged the public to observe the necessary protocols as spelt out by the government and health authorities of the country.

Ms Hidaya Sungjun also urged women to get screened for breast cancers and other ailments in order to get protected against avoidable sicknesses.