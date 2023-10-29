6 hours ago

The aspiring presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, recently conveyed a message of forgiveness during his walk in Cape Coast.

Kennedy Agyapong emphasized that he had forgiven anyone who may have offended him and urged Ghanaians to extend the same forgiveness if he had inadvertently stepped on their toes.

In his own words, Kennedy Agyapong stated, "I forgive everybody. Anybody who has stepped on my toes, I forgive them. If I have also stepped on anybody's toes, they should also forgive me."

The New Patriotic Party is currently in the process of selecting its official flagbearer who will represent the party in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong is among the contenders, facing competition from prominent figures like Vice-President Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.

The NPP is set to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect the flagbearer who will lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Source: Ghanaweb