1 hour ago

Forgotten Black Stars man Bernard Tekpetey says he is not finished yet as he is eyeing a return to the senior national team set up.

The winger has taken a hiatus from the national team with his last call up coming at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

Since then he has not been handed a call up with a patchy club form largely contributing to his lack of call up.

At Paderbon in the Bundesliga he was the star of the team where he scored 10 goals to help them earn promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2018/2019 season.

The 22 year old winger at Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from Schalke 04 has failed to replicate his form in the Bundesliga II with Paderbon.

He has made only nine appearances for Düsseldorf so far this season.

Terkpetey knows he has to work hard If wants to break into the Black Stars set up having made just nine appearances with his team in the Bundesliga

''I think the new coach is trying to scout players as well who are dedicated and trying to play more so I think it is a great opportunity for me to try and work hard. With my club side, I have to what I do best to be able to earn his [CK Akonnor] call-up,'' Tekpetey told Joy Sports.

''At the end of the day, I have to work hard because he is a new coach and everything is open so everyone can get the chance to play.

''I need to improve and showcase what I have for the coach to know that I am a good player so he can call me.''