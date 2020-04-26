1 hour ago

It was 2013 and most us thought he was the next big thing the talent churning conveyor belt in Ghana is producing.

But that was a far cry from the clamor of the next big thing as after the 2013 World Youth Championship in Turkey like many others before him he disappeared into oblivion without a trace.

Clifford Aboagye was an exciting player who could dribble, go past his markers as If they never existed,create chance and score the odd goal.

Since the 2013 World Cup he has failed to get anywhere near the senior national team despite now finding a stable home in the Mexican Liga MX with Querétaro FC.

In an interview with TV3's Juliet Bawuah the former teen prodigy says all is not lost as he is still eyeing a debut call up to the Black Stars.

“Getting my Black Stars debut has always been something I work towards. I know it could come at any moment so I have to get myself ready. I have done it at the youth level and Ghanaians know what I can do,” he told TV3’s Juliet Bawuah.

“I knew there are a lot of people that are not following me in Mexico, but those who watch my games know I am playing regularly.

“It also depends on the coach because he knows the set up he wants to play. I believe I can give support to our attacking midfield to assist the strikers; that is what I am good at.

“We already have good players in the middle for Ghana and I don’t think I will have problems playing with them,” he added.