Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko has mutually parted ways with striker Francis Andy Kumi.

"Agreement has been reached with Francis Andy Kumi to end his stay with us by mutual consent. The club and the entire Porcupine family wishes Andy the very best for his future. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐢" the club announced

He started his Asante Kotoko career very well but injuries have stalled his progress and loss of form too has curtailed his involvement with the team.

Andy Kumi did not play a single minute the whole of last season largely due to injury concerns and also being down the pecking order.

Reports linked the player with a move out of the club but he has shot it down claiming that he is not heading out of the team.

The 23-year-old joined Asante Kotoko from Unistars FC in March 2021 and scored four goals for Kotoko in 16 matches.